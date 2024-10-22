Kevin Hayes News: Plucks apple in shootout loss

Hayes notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Hayes set up a Rickard Rakell goal in the third period just after a Penguins power play expired. The helper was Hayes' first of the year to go with three goals through eight contests. The bottom-six forward has added 12 shots on net, five hits and a minus-4 rating. He's a two-time 20-goal scorer, but he'll struggle to reach that mark if he continues to see roughly 10 minutes per game.