Kevin Hayes News: Plucks apple Saturday
Hayes tallied an assist and added four shots during Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Capitals.
Hayes has helpers in consecutive outings and has managed two goals and five points over his last 10 games. Playing through multiple stints on the injured list, the 32-year-old center has managed just 15 points in 41 games and is no longer much of a fantasy asset given his diminished role offensively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now