Kevin Hayes News: Pots goal in blowout win

Hayes scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Devils.

Hayes scored for the first time since Feb. 4 versus the Devils. He had five helpers over 13 contests between goals, but the middle-six minutes he saw earlier in that stretch have gone away, as he's now centering the fourth line. The 32-year-old is at 10 goals, 19 points, 82 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-14 rating through 52 appearances this season. Hayes' fantasy value is low playing a small role on a middling team.