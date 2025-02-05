Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Hayes News: Pots goal in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Hayes scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils.

Hayes ended a five-game point drought with the tally. The 32-year-old forward has often been in the bottom six this season, but he could be in line for a larger role in the near future. Evgeni Malkin (lower body) won't be back before the 4 Nations Face-Off and Sidney Crosby (upper body) is being evaluated after an incident in Tuesday's game, leaving the Penguins' center depth on perilously thin ice. Hayes could move up the lineup to fill some minutes if Crosby misses time. For the season, Hayes has nine goals, 13 points, 55 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-14 rating over 38 appearances.

