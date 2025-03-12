Kevin Hayes News: Records helper in overtime win

Hayes notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Hayes remains in a goal drought that's now at 12 games, but he has earned five helpers and 25 shots on net in that span. He is up to 18 points, 80 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-14 rating across 50 appearances this season. Hayes lined up as the third-line center Tuesday, but he could also be a candidate to play a top-six role on the wing down the stretch.