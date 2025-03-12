Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Deputy Basketball Editor Kirien Sprecher for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nba-fantasy!
Kevin Hayes headshot

Kevin Hayes News: Records helper in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Hayes notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Hayes remains in a goal drought that's now at 12 games, but he has earned five helpers and 25 shots on net in that span. He is up to 18 points, 80 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-14 rating across 50 appearances this season. Hayes lined up as the third-line center Tuesday, but he could also be a candidate to play a top-six role on the wing down the stretch.

Kevin Hayes
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now