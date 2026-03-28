Kevin He News: Another three-point effort Saturday

He scored twice and added an assist in OHL Flint's 11-1 win over Owen Sound in Game 2 on Saturday.

He has six points over two games to start the postseason. Flint is steamrolling Owen Sound so far, and He is likely to continue to be a large part of the Firebirds' offense. The 19-year-old has already surpassed his scoring output from last postseason (five points in five contests).