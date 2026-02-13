Kevin He News: Pots two goals Friday

He scored two goals in OHL Flint's 5-1 win over Guelph on Friday.

He is now at 30 goals and 30 points through 46 appearances between Flint and Niagara this season. He's scored in seven straight games, totaling 11 goals and four assists in that span. The Jets prospect's game has improved with the Firebirds, which is a positive sign after fairly stagnant production prior to his late-December trade from the IceDogs.