Kevin He News: Three points in Saturday's win

He scored twice and added an assist in OHL Flint's 5-4 win over London on Saturday.

He has earned five goals and six assists over nine outings in March so far. The Jets prospect is up to 39 goals, 77 points and a plus-18 rating through 60 appearances on the season between Flint and Niagara. The 19-year-old has been a little better than last year, when he had 36 goals and 75 points over 62 regular-season contests.