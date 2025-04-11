Kevin Korchinski News: Lights lamp Thursday
Korchinski scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
This was Korchinski's first point in 15 NHL outings this season. The 20-year-old has needed some extra development time at AHL Rockford after posting 15 points and a minus-39 rating over 76 contests as a 19-year-old rookie last year. Korchinski has picked up 14 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 2024-25. He'll likely join AHL Rockford's playoff run at some point, but the Blackhawks clearly want to give him an extended look to evaluate his progress late in this campaign.
