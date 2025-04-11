Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Korchinski headshot

Kevin Korchinski News: Lights lamp Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Korchinski scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

This was Korchinski's first point in 15 NHL outings this season. The 20-year-old has needed some extra development time at AHL Rockford after posting 15 points and a minus-39 rating over 76 contests as a 19-year-old rookie last year. Korchinski has picked up 14 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 2024-25. He'll likely join AHL Rockford's playoff run at some point, but the Blackhawks clearly want to give him an extended look to evaluate his progress late in this campaign.

Kevin Korchinski
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now