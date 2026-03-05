Kevin Korchinski News: Sent down Thursday
Korchinski was assigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday.
Korchinski was called up by the Blackhawks late in the Olympic break, and he appeared in two of Chicago's four games following the layoff. He's made four total appearances for the Blackhawks this year, recording no goals, an assist, three blocked shots and a hit while averaging 11:42 of ice time. He should have more consistent opportunities to make an impact in the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Korchinski See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights164 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central DivisionSeptember 16, 2024
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekDecember 22, 2023
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and FallersDecember 12, 2023
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekDecember 8, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Korchinski See More