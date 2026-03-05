Kevin Korchinski News: Sent down Thursday

Korchinski was assigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday.

Korchinski was called up by the Blackhawks late in the Olympic break, and he appeared in two of Chicago's four games following the layoff. He's made four total appearances for the Blackhawks this year, recording no goals, an assist, three blocked shots and a hit while averaging 11:42 of ice time. He should have more consistent opportunities to make an impact in the minors.