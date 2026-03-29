Kevin Korchinski News: Summoned from AHL
Korchinski was recalled from AHL Rockford on Sunday.
Korchinski has one assist, three shots on net, three blocked shots and one hit in four NHL outings this season. He also has two goals and 26 points in 53 AHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.
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