Kevin Labanc News: Adds helper in loss

Labanc notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Labanc has four helpers over his last three games, helping out on a Dante Fabbro tally in Saturday's contest. While he's been fairly productive in a limited role, Labanc has not played in more than four consecutive games yet this season, so he may still be at risk of an occasional healthy scratch. The winger has 10 points, 16 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-5 rating over 13 appearances despite averaging 11:22 of ice time. He's already surpassed the nine points he collected in 46 games with the Sharks last season.