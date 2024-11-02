Kevin Labanc News: Lights lamp Saturday

Labanc tallied a goal and added three shots during Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Capitals.

Labanc netted his first goal of 2024-25 after potting six goals for the Devils in the preseason before signing with the Blue Jackets. Labanc has reached at least the 40-point plateau twice in his NHL career and could work his way up the depth chart, given that he has a goal and six points through eight outings for the Blue Jackets. Still, he needs more consistency to become a useful fantasy asset.