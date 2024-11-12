Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kevin Labanc headshot

Kevin Labanc News: Provides pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Labanc recorded two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Labanc helped out on first-period tallies by his linemates, Sean Kuraly and Zach Aston-Reese. Of the three members of Columbus' fourth line in this game, Labanc appears to have the least security in the lineup. He's been scratched five times this season, but he's racked up eight points, 16 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-4 rating over 11 appearances. Labanc is likely to compete with James van Riemsdyk for playing time over the majority of the campaign.

Kevin Labanc
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now