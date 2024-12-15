Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Labanc headshot

Kevin Labanc News: Puts up helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Labanc notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Labanc has played in 11 straight games, but he has just two points to show for it. The 29-year-old has mostly served in a fourth-line role in that span, so his chances on offense are likely to be limited. Labanc now has two goals, 10 assists, 25 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-6 rating over 25 appearances, but his usage is too sporadic to make him a reliable option for fantasy managers.

