Labanc notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Labanc has earned an assist in each of his last four contests, though he's still not guaranteed a spot in the lineup. The 28-year-old has been scratched for two of the Blue Jackets' seven games. He's added five shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating over five appearances while filling a bottom-six role.