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Kevin Lankinen Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 5:57am

Lankinen was "under the weather," according to head coach Adam Foote, making the goaltender unavailable to suit up versus the Mammoth on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

It's unclear if Lankinen will be ready to go Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, though the Canucks could just opt to shut him down, considering they've already secured the worst record in the league. Jiri Patera received an emergency recall from AHL Abbotsford on Saturday to cover Lankinen's absence.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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