Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen Injury: Not ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Lankinen (illness) won't be in the lineup for Monday's home matchup against Colorado, according Ben Kuzma of Postmedia.

Lankinen will miss his second straight game despite participating in Monday's morning skate. Arturs Silovs will be the backup behind Thatcher Demko against the Avalanche. Lankinen will receive additional time to recover ahead of Vancouver's road back-to-back against Utah and Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
