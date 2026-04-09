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Kevin Lankinen Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Lankinen (upper body) is not suiting up Thursday versus the Kings, per the NHL media site.

Lankinen will be out for a third straight game -- one due to an illness and the last two due to injury. Nikita Tolopilo continues to fill the starting role while Jiri Patera serves as backup. It's unclear if the Canucks will push Lankinen to get back on the ice over the final week of the season.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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