Kevin Lankinen Injury: Still sidelined

Lankinen (upper body) is not suiting up Thursday versus the Kings, per the NHL media site.

Lankinen will be out for a third straight game -- one due to an illness and the last two due to injury. Nikita Tolopilo continues to fill the starting role while Jiri Patera serves as backup. It's unclear if the Canucks will push Lankinen to get back on the ice over the final week of the season.