Kevin Lankinen Injury: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Lankinen is dealing with an illness and unlikely to suit up Tuesday versus the Sabres, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.

Arturs Silovs was called up under emergency conditions Tuesday, and Lankinen's illness is the reason why. Assuming Lankinen doesn't suit up, his next chance to play is Thursday in Edmonton. Thatcher Demko was already confirmed to start Tuesday by head coach Rick Tocchet earlier in the day.