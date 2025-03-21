Kevin Lankinen News: Allows four tallies

Lankinen stopped 25 of 29 shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Lankinen tended a clean first 35 minutes of Thursday's contest before the Blues scored three goals in the remaining two periods, including two in 24 seconds. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder holds a 24-13-8 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Since the start of March, Lankinen has been a bit below league average since the beginning of March with a 4-4-1 record and a .885 save percentage across nine starts. With Thatcher Demko still sidelined with a lower-body injury, Lankinen's frequent appearances between the pipes for Vancouver have fantasy value with the Canucks amid a tight race for a Western Conference Wild Card spot. His next opportunity to defend the crease is Saturday against the Rangers.