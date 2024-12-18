Kevin Lankinen News: Available, won't start vs. Utah

Lankinen (illness) is no longer dealing with flu symptoms but won't start in Wednesday's road game against Utah.

Head coach Rick Tocchet said Lankinen could have played Wednesday if needed, but the bench boss decided to start Thatcher Demko to give Lankinen an extra day off. Lankinen is instead likely to play between the pipes in Vegas on Thursday. The 29-year-old Lankinen has a 14-4-3 record, 2.52 GAA and .912 save percentage in 21 appearances in 2024-25.