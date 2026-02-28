Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Back in net Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Lankinen was the first goalie off the ice during Saturday's pregame skate, indicating he'll draw the start in Saturday's road clash against the Kraken, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Lankinen will return to the Canucks' crease for the first time since the Olympic break. Despite not hitting the ice in Milan while serving as the backup to Juuse Saros, he'll have the opportunity to provide a much-needed spark for Vancouver. Across 30 appearances this season, the 30-year-old netminder has a 7-19-4 record, a 3.67 GAA and an .876 save percentage. He'll face off against the Kraken, who have scored just two goals across their first two games since the Olympic break. The matchup provides Lankinen a solid chance to put the Canucks back in the win column, giving him decent fantasy value as a spot start.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
