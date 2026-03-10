Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Beaten once by Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Lankinen stopped 22 of 23 shots in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Senators. The other goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen did everything in his power to prevent another Canucks loss, but the offense didn't provide him with enough support. Lankinen has gone winless in his last 10 appearances for Vancouver, going 0-7-1 with a 4.52 GAA and an .839 save percentage. As the backup netminder in one of the worst defenses in the league, his fantasy appeal is close to non-existent.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
