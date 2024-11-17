Kevin Lankinen News: Bested by former team

Lankinen stopped 16 of 20 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Predators. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen's former team got the better of him Sunday, though three of the four goals he let in were to players that weren't in Nashville last season. The 29-year-old has allowed at least four goals in three of his last four starts. He's down to an 8-3-2 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 13 games. Those are fine numbers, but Lankinen is trending in the wrong direction and may cede the crease to Arturs Silovs more regularly until a hot hand emerges between the two of them.