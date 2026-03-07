Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Between pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Lankinen will tend the road twine versus the Jets on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lankinen is looking to redeem himself after giving up four goals on 22 shots Wednesday versus the Hurricanes. The 30-year-old netminder will draw this start against another struggling team, though the Jets have improved recently by going 3-0-2 with 15 goals scored over five games since the Olympic break.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
