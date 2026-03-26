Kevin Lankinen News: Between pipes Thursday

Lankinen will make his fifth straight start in net Thursday at home versus Los Angeles, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lankinen has lost three games in a row, giving him an 8-24-5 record with a 3.63 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 40 games. The Kings are 29th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.61 goals per game.