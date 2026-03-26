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Kevin Lankinen News: Between pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Lankinen will make his fifth straight start in net Thursday at home versus Los Angeles, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lankinen has lost three games in a row, giving him an 8-24-5 record with a 3.63 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 40 games. The Kings are 29th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.61 goals per game.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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