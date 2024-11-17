Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen News: Between pipes versus Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Lankinen will defend the home crease Sunday against the Predators, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

Lankinen will have a chance to get back in the win column Sunday against one of his former teams -- the Finnish netminder spent the past two seasons with the Preds. The 29-year-old is sporting an 8-2-2 record, .907 save percentage and 2.60 GAA through 12 outings. Nashville ranks last in the NHL with 2.28 goals per game across 18 contests.

