Kevin Lankinen News: Between pipes versus Nashville

Lankinen will defend the home crease Sunday against the Predators, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

Lankinen will have a chance to get back in the win column Sunday against one of his former teams -- the Finnish netminder spent the past two seasons with the Preds. The 29-year-old is sporting an 8-2-2 record, .907 save percentage and 2.60 GAA through 12 outings. Nashville ranks last in the NHL with 2.28 goals per game across 18 contests.