Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Bounces back Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Lankinen stopped 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Lankinen was pulled from his last start, and that appears to have been enough to get him back on track. He's won four of his last five outings, allowing a total of 13 goals in that span, including seven tallies in the one loss. For the season, the Finn is 8-1-2 with a 2.46 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 11 appearances. The Canucks' next game is Thursday versus the Islanders.

