Kevin Lankinen News: Brilliant in relief
Lankinen made 21 saves in relief in a 2-1 win over Toronto on Saturday.
Thatcher Demko left the game midway through the first period, and Lankinen stepped into the blue paint and excelled. He was especially great late, making a sprawling glove save on Auston Matthews on a power play with under two minutes to play to preserve the lead and win. Lankinen's success this season has given him a role for Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, which starts Wednesday. He's 19-8-7 with a 2.53 GAA and .905 save percentage heading into the tourney. There is no information on Demko's injury or potential absence.
