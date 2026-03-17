Kevin Lankinen News: Collects rare win
Lankinen stopped 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Lankinen's last win was Jan. 21 over the Capitals. He went 0-7-1 with 34 goals allowed over 10 appearances between victories. The 30-year-old hasn't gotten much help from his teammates most of the time, which explains most of his struggles this season. He's up to 8-21-5 with a 3.60 GAA and an .878 save percentage over 37 appearances. The Canucks have a tougher matchup ahead when they host the Lightning on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 98 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 215 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More