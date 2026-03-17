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Kevin Lankinen News: Collects rare win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Lankinen stopped 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Lankinen's last win was Jan. 21 over the Capitals. He went 0-7-1 with 34 goals allowed over 10 appearances between victories. The 30-year-old hasn't gotten much help from his teammates most of the time, which explains most of his struggles this season. He's up to 8-21-5 with a 3.60 GAA and an .878 save percentage over 37 appearances. The Canucks have a tougher matchup ahead when they host the Lightning on Thursday.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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