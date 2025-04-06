Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen News: Comes up short Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Lankinen allowed three goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was a game the Canucks needed to win, but Lankinen couldn't get the job done, taking his fifth loss in six outings instead. He's 1-3-2 with 21 goals allowed in that span. For the season, Lankinen is down to 24-15-9 with a 2.67 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 48 appearances. The Canucks are likely to ride with Thatcher Demko for Tuesday's tough matchup in Dallas. Any combination of more than two points lost by the Canucks or gained by the Wild will eliminate Vancouver from the playoff race.

