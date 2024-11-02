Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen News: Defeats Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Lankinen stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Lankinen saw a four-game winning streak snapped in his last start, but still has yet to lose in regulation time. He can thank Pius Suter for Saturday's win, as the forward scored his second goal of the game with 26 seconds left in the third period. Lankinen is 5-0-2 with a 2.25 GAA and a .919 save percentage through seven outings this season. The Canucks continue their California road trip Tuesday in Anaheim.

