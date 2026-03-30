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Kevin Lankinen News: Defending crease Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 1:01pm

Lankinen will protect the road net against the Golden Knights on Monday, per Olivia McDonald of Canucks Insider.

Lankinen has one win through nine appearances in March, posting a 1-5-1 record while allowing 28 goals on 237 shots. He has gone 8-25-5 this campaign with a 3.65 GAA and an .876 save percentage across 42 appearances. Vegas sits in a tie for 14th in the league with 3.12 goals per game this season.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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