Kevin Lankinen News: Defending crease Monday
Lankinen will protect the road net against the Golden Knights on Monday, per Olivia McDonald of Canucks Insider.
Lankinen has one win through nine appearances in March, posting a 1-5-1 record while allowing 28 goals on 237 shots. He has gone 8-25-5 this campaign with a 3.65 GAA and an .876 save percentage across 42 appearances. Vegas sits in a tie for 14th in the league with 3.12 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your PenguinsYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 219 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More