Kevin Lankinen News: Defending crease Sunday
Lankinen will protect the home net against Detroit on Sunday, per Ben Kuzma of Postmedia.
Lankinen has won his last two starts, stopping 56 of 59 shots. He has posted a record of 18-8-6 with four shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 32 appearances this season. Detroit sits 22nd in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25 and posted a 3-1 win over Calgary on Saturday.
