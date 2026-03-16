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Kevin Lankinen News: Defending crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Lankinen will protect the home net against Florida on Tuesday, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Lankinen has gone 0-7-1 in his past 10 appearances while allowing 34 goals on 211 shots. He has a 7-21-5 record this campaign with a 3.65 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 36 games. Florida sits 19th in the league with 2.95 goals per game this season.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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