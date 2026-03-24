Kevin Lankinen News: Defending home crease Tuesday

Lankinen will be between the home pipes against Anaheim on Tuesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lankinen is 1-3-1 with a 3.26 GAA and an .884 save percentage over six appearances in March. The Finnish netminder has lost back-to-back games against the Lightning and Blues while giving up a combined eight goals on 51 shots in those outings. The Ducks are currently holding the top spot in the Pacific Division and are 16-17-2 on the road this season.