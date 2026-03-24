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Kevin Lankinen News: Defending home crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Lankinen will be between the home pipes against Anaheim on Tuesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lankinen is 1-3-1 with a 3.26 GAA and an .884 save percentage over six appearances in March. The Finnish netminder has lost back-to-back games against the Lightning and Blues while giving up a combined eight goals on 51 shots in those outings. The Ducks are currently holding the top spot in the Pacific Division and are 16-17-2 on the road this season.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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