Kevin Lankinen News: Drawing start against Carolina

Lankinen will start Wednesday's home game against the Hurricanes, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Lankinen has struggled since the start of the calendar year, going 1-10-1 with a 4.13 GAA and .857 save percentage over his last 14 appearances. He made a road start against Carolina on Nov. 14 and allowed four goals on 38 shots in an overtime loss, and the Hurricanes rank sixth in the NHL with 3.40 goals per game this year.