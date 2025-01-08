Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Draws start against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Lankinen will start Wednesday's road game against the Capitals, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Although Thatcher Demko (back) is close to returning to game action, Lankinen will draw the start for the fourth time in the Canucks' last five games. Lankinen hasn't been particularly dominant recently, going 1-3-2 with a 3.05 GAA and .865 save percentage over his last six outings. He could have difficulty bouncing back Wednesday, as the Capitals lead the league with 3.70 goals per game.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
