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Kevin Lankinen News: Earns shootout win in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Lankinen stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

The Canucks never led in regulation, but Lankinen made sure the game didn't get out of hand. He then stepped up in the shootout, allowing just one goal on five attempts to collect his second win in a row. Lankinen had been out for the last three games due to an illness and an upper-body injury, but he appears to be healthy to finish the season. The 30-year-old netminder has gone 10-26-5 with a 3.67 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 45 appearances. He'll likely cede the crease to Nikita Tolopilo for Sunday's road game in Anaheim, but Lankinen could make another start or two before the season ends.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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