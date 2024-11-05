Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Earns win over Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Lankinen stopped 21 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Lankinen gave up the opening goal to Olen Zellweger on an Anaheim power play, but the Canucks bounced back. The 29-year-old Lankinen has won two starts in a row and still has yet to lose in regulation this season, posting a 6-0-2 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .923 save percentage through eight starts. He continues to be Vancouver's top option in goal and will likely start Thursday against the Kings.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
