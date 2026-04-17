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Kevin Lankinen News: Ends season with woeful showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Lankinen stopped 29 of 35 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

The season couldn't have ended in any other way for Lankinen, who allowed four goals -- including a hat trick to Matt Savoie -- in the first period alone. The 30-year-old netminder ends a disappointing 2025-26 season having won three of his last four starts, but that shouldn't hide the fact that the Canucks were a disaster defensively throughout the campaign. Lankinen went 11-27-5 with a 3.70 GAA and an .875 save percentage across 47 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. Both the GAA and save percentage were career-worst marks for the 30-year-old netminder.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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