Kevin Lankinen News: Expected to start Saturday

Lankinen is slated to start at home against St. Louis on Saturday, per Ben Kuzma of Postmedia.

Lankinen has an 8-22-5 record, 3.67 GAA and .875 save percentage in 38 outings in 2025-26. He allowed six goals on 30 shots in a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in his last start Thursday. The Blues rank 29th in goals per game with 2.60 this season.