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Kevin Lankinen News: Expected to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Lankinen is slated to start at home against St. Louis on Saturday, per Ben Kuzma of Postmedia.

Lankinen has an 8-22-5 record, 3.67 GAA and .875 save percentage in 38 outings in 2025-26. He allowed six goals on 30 shots in a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in his last start Thursday. The Blues rank 29th in goals per game with 2.60 this season.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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