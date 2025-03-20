Kevin Lankinen News: Expected to start Thursday
Lankinen is set to start on the road against St. Louis on Thursday.
Lankinen stopped 20 of 22 shots in a 6-2 victory over Winnipeg on Tuesday. He's 24-13-7 with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 44 appearances in 2024-25. The Blues rank 18th in goals per game with 2.93. There will be a little added pressure on Lankinen to perform because Thatcher Demko is set to return from a lower-body injury Thursday. Demko will be the understudy in that tilt, but he might significantly eat into Lankinen's time down the stretch, especially if Lankinen struggles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now