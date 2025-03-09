Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Facing Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Lankinen will defend the home crease against the Stars on Sunday, according to Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Lankinen has won back-to-back games and three of his last four while conceding two goals or less in each victory. The Finnish goaltender owns a 22-10-7 record, .906 save percentage and 2.52 GAA through 39 appearances this season. Dallas is on the second half of a back-to-back after losing 5-4 in Edmonton on Saturday and will be without Roope Hintz (face), who was injured in that game.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now