Kevin Lankinen News: Facing Dallas

Lankinen will defend the home crease against the Stars on Sunday, according to Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Lankinen has won back-to-back games and three of his last four while conceding two goals or less in each victory. The Finnish goaltender owns a 22-10-7 record, .906 save percentage and 2.52 GAA through 39 appearances this season. Dallas is on the second half of a back-to-back after losing 5-4 in Edmonton on Saturday and will be without Roope Hintz (face), who was injured in that game.