Kevin Lankinen News: Facing Lightning

Lankinen will patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, per Farhan Lalji of TSN.

Lankinen is having a tough season, as far as the stats are concerned. He is 8-21-5 with a 3.60 GAA and an .878 save percentage for the lowly Canucks in 2025-26. He has a tough matchup versus the Lightning, as Tampa Bay is second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.53 goals per game.