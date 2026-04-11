Kevin Lankinen News: Facing Sharks

Lankinen (upper body) will defend the road net against San Jose on Saturday, per Olivia McDonald of Canucks Insider.

Following a three-game absence, Lankinen will return to the crease. He has a 9-26-5 record during the 2025-26 campaign with a 3.69 GAA and an .875 save percentage through 44 appearances. San Jose is tied for 17th in the league with 3.01 goals per game this season.