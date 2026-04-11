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Kevin Lankinen News: Facing Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Lankinen (upper body) will defend the road net against San Jose on Saturday, per Olivia McDonald of Canucks Insider.

Following a three-game absence, Lankinen will return to the crease. He has a 9-26-5 record during the 2025-26 campaign with a 3.69 GAA and an .875 save percentage through 44 appearances. San Jose is tied for 17th in the league with 3.01 goals per game this season.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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