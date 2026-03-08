Kevin Lankinen News: Falls in OT Saturday
Lankinen turned aside 32 of 35 shots in goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
Lankinen kept the Canucks' net tidy until there were 12 seconds remaining in the second period, but ultimately fell to Josh Morrissey's game-winning tally in overtime. With the OT loss, Lankinen now holds a 7-20-5 record, a 3.73 GAA, and a .875 save percentage across 35 outings this season. The 30-year-old goalie will have a difficult task in fantasy for the remainder of the regular season while trying to navigate the post-trade deadline Canucks roster to success. His next chance to bounce back is Monday against Ottawa.
