Kevin Lankinen News: Falters in Sunday's loss

Lankinen stopped 15 of 18 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Stars. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen had won three of his last four outings, but he didn't put in a great performance against a tough opponent. The Stars scored twice in the second period, and Jason Robertson added the third goal on Lankinen's line midway through the third to squash any hope of a Vancouver comeback. For the season, Lankinen slipped to 22-11-7 with a 2.53 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 40 games. The Canucks have a back-to-back up next with a home game Tuesday versus the Canadiens followed by a trip to Calgary on Wednesday. It's one of two back-to-back sets over the next week, so Lankinen and Arturs Silovs appear poised to split the workload in that span, as it's unlikely Thatcher Demko (lower body) will be cleared to play during that stretch.