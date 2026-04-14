Kevin Lankinen News: First off at morning skate

Lankinen is scheduled to guard the home net Tuesday against the Kings, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Lankinen is coming off a 29-save effort in a 4-3 shootout win in San Jose on Saturday. The Kings are on the second half of a back-to-back but have scored 19 goals during their current five-game winning streak, though seven of those markers came in a victory over Toronto on April 4. Los Angeles is 20-9-10 on the road this season.