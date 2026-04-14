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Kevin Lankinen News: First off at morning skate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Lankinen is scheduled to guard the home net Tuesday against the Kings, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Lankinen is coming off a 29-save effort in a 4-3 shootout win in San Jose on Saturday. The Kings are on the second half of a back-to-back but have scored 19 goals during their current five-game winning streak, though seven of those markers came in a victory over Toronto on April 4. Los Angeles is 20-9-10 on the road this season.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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